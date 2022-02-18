The Woodward County Commissioners Meeting will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse due to Monday being President’s Day.
Commissioners are set to discuss continuing the countywide burn ban until March 7th.
There will be approvals that are routine in nature along with a discussion with County Officers and Emergency Management Director.
An item up for discussion would be to allow the courthouse lawn to be decorated with Pinwheels for the month of April in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Two sealed item bids will be opened. One of the bids is for the six-month county wide road materials. The other is for six-month county wide limestone chips.
The City of Woodward Commissioners and Woodward Municipal Authority meeting will be held Tuesday as well and is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at city hall.
Commissioners will discuss the work order for maintenance on the Woodward Aquatic Center’s pool renovation. The pool floor up to the dividing line between the beach pool and swimming pool is needing to be removed and replaced.
Commissioners are also set to discuss the City Code of Ordinances and amend Title XV, Chapter 154 with multiple sections. Within those sections are zoning definitions, allowable building materials, allowable property uses.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will discuss the approval or disapproval of the agreement between Woodward Industrial Foundation and Dunn Golf Group, LLC. to provide funding for improvements at Boiling Springs Golf Course.
The lease renewal agreement with the Woodward Golf and Country Club will be another item discussed.
Note: The filing period for city offices starts Monday at 8 a.m. and runs through Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the election board offices.
