A lengthy agenda is scheduled for the Woodward County Commissioners Monday morning. The meeting is at 10 a.m. in the basement of the courthouse. On the top of the list is discussion of continuing the burn ban until May 9.
The consideration of a proclamation is to be made for making May 1, 2022 thru May 7, 2022as “Oklahoma Home & Community Education Week.”
Other items include:
- Detention Services Agreement by and between Board of Woodward County Commissioners and Tulsa County on behalf of the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention center July 1, 2022- June 30,2023.
- Interlocal Governmental agreement between Board of Woodward County Commissioners and City of Woodward as needed to provide work assignments for juveniles participating in Community Service Sentencing Program July 1, 2022 thru June 30, 2023.
- The Appointment of Requisition & Receiving Agents for: Woodward County District #2,Fair/Fair Debt, County Clerk, County Wide Fire Accounts, County Commissioners, E-911, Emergency Management, Fire Prevention, Fort Supply Fire Department, Sharon Fire Department, Woodward Fire Department.
- Application For Permit Public Service/Pipeline Crossing from Plams Pipeline NW/4 NW/4S/4 T23N R19W in District #1 (to maintain & pipeline repair)
Woodward City Commissioners will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at city hall.
Swearing in of City Commissioners, selection of Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem will take place.
Also on the agenda:
- Approval of agreements are between the City of Woodward and James Morris dba Horsepower Promotions for the Monster Truck Show on May 21st; City of Woodward and D&C Pride of Texas Shows Inc. for the Carnival on May 16-22; City of Woodward and Justin Allison Trucking for Semi-Truck Drag Races on May 14, 2022.
- Approving the appointment of Johnny Evans to the Parks and Beautification Board.
- Consider and take action with respect to adoption of Resolution No. 2022-8 declaring certain items of property surplus. Woodward Police Department to sell 33 outdated tasers to be refurbished and sell to departments which might not be able to purchase new tasers. The funds gained from the sale of the surplus tasers can be used toward the purchase of new tasers for the W.P.D.
- Consider and take action with respect to adoption of Resolution No. 2022-9 electing the standard allowance available under the Revenue Loss Provisions of the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under the American Rescue Plan in the full amount of the ARPA Grant ($2,116,997.12) to be used for the General Provisions of Government Services.
- Approval of Interlocal Agreements between the City of Woodward and The Board of County Commissioners for Woodward County relative to the Street Improvement and Maintenance Program.
Joint Emergency Management Service between the City of Woodward and The Board of County Commissioners for Woodward County.
- Interlocal governmental agreements between The Board of County Commissioners for Woodward County and the City of Woodward Relative to house inmates at the Woodward County Jail.
- Also, the agreement between the Board of County Commissioners for Woodward County and the City of Woodward relative to the Community Service Sentencing Program (CSSP)
- Consider and take action with respect to claim against the City for loss of property.
Woodward Municipal Authority will meet as well afterwards. Items on the consent docket include the approval of minutes of the regular meeting of April 18,2022 and the approval of Financial Reports for the month of March 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.