County Commission
Woodward County Commissioners have a short agenda on Monday the first of June. The meeting will be live streamed on the Ready Woodward Facebook page from the civil defense room of the basement in the courthouse at 10 a.m.
In addition to regular business, the board will hear discussion from County officers and consider whether or not the COVID-19 continuity operational plan or security of the courthouse protective measures need to be amended as the state continues to open back up.
Commissioners will consider a federal funding certification for the Coronavirus Relief Fund as created by the CARES Act.
A Pioneer Telephone contract with the Woodward County Health Department will be considered.
The board will also consider approval of a proposed County bridge rehab for District 1 number 94 bridge over Bearcat Creek which has been submitted by Circuit Engineering District 8.
- Dawnita Fogleman
City Commission
The Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget will be a main topic for city commissioners on Monday.
A hearing on the budget will be held before the actual start of the meeting, which is done by videoconference.
To view the meeting go to www.cityofwoodward-ok.gov/YouTube where you will be redirected to your YouTube channel for the live stream.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
After the hearing and approval of a consent docket, the commission will take up consideration of the budget.
Other agenda items include:
• Proposals on the mowing of city-owned properties
• Interlocal agreements with the county on dispatching 9-1-1 calls and housing inmates in the county jail
• Approving department of transportation school zone speed limit modifications along U. S. Highway 183 and U.S. Highway 412.
- Johnny McMahan
