City and county commissioners will be holding meetings on Monday.
County commissioners gather in the basement of the courthouse at 10 a.m. for their weekly meeting. On the city side, commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers on Main Street.
The county agenda includes discussion and possible acknowledgment of three Certificates of Compliance for Medical Marijuana.
All three requests are in district No. 2 and are from Mountain Pro LLC, Sasquatch LLC and Herbal Solutions, Inc.
Commissioners will also hear a report from emergency management and will also discuss COVID items to be submitted to the CARES Act group for reimbursement.
Also on the agenda is modification of the contract between the commission and Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs for regional secure dentition and the allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax.
The city agenda includes a few items other than the consent docket.
On is to take up the acceptance for an EDA grant from the U. S. Department of Commerce.
Also, commissioners will take up a change order related to the 34th Street project.
Another item is adopting an amendment to the city's code of ordinances to establish cemetery regulations.
Officials will also discuss the facilities use agreement between the city and Kids, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.