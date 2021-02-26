Woodward County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting will be held in the courthouse Monday 10 a.m.
County officers will meet for handbook proposals concerning courthouse work week designations, determining OPERS credits, vacation and sick accrual and the over time policy for the Sheriff Department and Detention staff.
The board will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) for Kevo Cannabis in District 3 Section 32 T22 R20 NE ¼ NW ¼ 9.92 acres.
Another certificate of compliance for OMMA will be considered for Trifecta Hemp, LLC in District 3, industrial park Section 15 T22N R20W 1 and 8 acres.
In addition to regular business, Commissioners will consider a rezoning application as approved by the MAPC board from Chris and Becky Hobbs for rezoning 270 Industrial Park, N Section 15 T22N R20 W Lot 65 containing 1.84 acres from agriculture to industrial.
The annual inspection tour for the Juvenile Detention Center is scheduled for the end of the meeting.
*****
Woodward's City Commissioners will meet Monday at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers on Main Street.
An executive session to basically discuss the employment agreement with City Manager Alan Riffel is scheduled with a vote on the agreement to come in open session.
Otherwise, there is a consent agenda which includes re-appointments. They include:
• Ricky Frech to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission
• Burk Rowley to the Board of Adjustment
• Linda Farris to the Woodward Senior Center Board
• Rocky Simmons and Mary Ann Hawkins to the Visual Arts Commission.
Disposal of surplus items and some budget amendments are also part of the consent agenda.
