Woodward County Commissioners will meet Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
During the meeting they will discuss a continuation of the burn ban through Dec. 27. They will also follow up on the tabulated bids of grader blades and bolts, emulsion and tires.
Commissioners will open sealed bids for:
B-22-39 Road materials
B-22-40 Limestone chips
B-22-41 Grinding asphalt
B-22-42 Road striping
B-22-43 Fog sealing
B-22-44 Gyp rock
B-22-45 Project ornamental fencing at the County Fairgrounds
Commissioners will go over the recommended selection of construction management for District #2 Woodward County Project JP# 28460 (04) project description EW51 Sharon Phase 1.
Commissioners will discuss the allocation of Alcoholic Beverage Tax and the transfer of funds from Sheriff Prisoner reimbursement to Sheriff Service/Board of Prisoner to close out Sheriff Prisoner Reimbursement per state auditors.
Woodward City Commissioners will also meet Monday at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
Commissioners will open with a special presentation of 25 years of service awards for Billy Parker and Diane Patterson.
Commissioners will discuss bids for street overlay paving and concrete limestone.
Commissioners will approve or disapprove of proposals relating to an agricultural lease on approximately 162 acres located in Section 27, Township 23 North, Range 20 West of the Indian Meridian.
Another consider and take action topic is the option to purchase lease property between the City of Woodward, Woodward Municipal Authority and Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company.
A second amendment with the City of Woodward, Woodward Municipal Authority and Advance 4 Solutions, Inc due to maintenance, repair and improvement projects being delayed and not able to provide access to the entire property until July 1, 2023 is also on the agenda.
