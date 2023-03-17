Both the Woodward County and City Commissioners will hold regular meetings on Monday.
The county meeting is at 10 a.m. in the courthouse and the city commission gathers at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers on Main Street.
Among items on the county agenda are several concerning an application for a Community Development Block Grant for the town of Mutual. Commissioners will vote on a resolution to apply for the grant, a citizen participation plan and signing forms.
Also on the agenda is a hearing, then a possible vote on closing a county road in District 1. The road is one mile from State Highway 50 and EW 36 east to the intersection of FW 36 and NS 215.
Commissioners will also discuss participating in a settlement related to opioid cases, resolving claims against several companies.
Otherwise, the agenda is routine with grant updates, discussion with county officers, allocation of alcoholic beverage tax and purchase orders.
The city meeting includes approving facilities use agreements with the Woodward Round-up Club and Northwest OK Kids.
The Round-up Club has events scheduled at the Round-up Club Arena from April through August. Northwest OK Kids will have baseball and softball events at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex through mid-July.
Commissioners will also take up the management agreements with K&T Catering for the Aquatics Center, Miniature Golf and Paddle Boats and Concessions at Crystal Beach for the summer.
