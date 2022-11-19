The Woodward County Commissioners will follow up with emergency personnel to see if the area received enough moisture to lift the burn ban or extend until Nov. 28. The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in the Woodward County Courthouse Civil Defense room in the basement.
Commissioners will also look over a bridge inspection invoice with Circuit Engineering Districts (CEDs) and the consultant for District # 1.
Resolution topics are:
R-22-72 will discuss disposing of the aluminum bleachers at the Fairgrounds.
R-22-73 is the Interlocal Cooperative Agreement for Circuit Engineering District #8 for Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2023.
R-22-74 designating an official board member to Circuit Engineering District #8 for Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2023.
Two Certificates of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana are on the agenda. Bronco Express, LLC at Section 9 T21N R19w 2.7 acres in District #2. GFAW, Inc Legacy Farming & Investments, LLC at SE/4 Section 15 T21N R20W 8 acres in District #2.
Routine items will include:
- Update on grants
- Monthly reports of officers
- Purchase orders
- Allocation of Alcohol Beverage Tax certified through 11/14/2022
- Monthly payroll
The Woodward City Commissioners meeting will also be held on Monday at 7 p.m. in city hall.
Consideration and take action with respect to adoption of Resolution topics include:
- No. 2022-30 electing the standard allowance available under the Revenue Loss Provision of the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under the American Rescue Plan in the full amount of the ARPA Grant ($2,127,032.01) to be used for the General Provisions of Government Services.
- No. 2022-31 Resolution of Project Sponsorship for Transportation Alternatives Program application and maintenance commitment. A resolution declaring the eligibility of the City of Woodward to submit an application to the ODOT for use of the Transportation Alternatives Program Funds set forth by Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) for the highway 412 pedestrian crosswalk and new sidewalk from 34th street to 22nd street project in the City of Woodward and authorizing the City Manager to sign this application.
- No. 2022-32 declaring items of property as surplus. A 1994 Ford F-700 Dump Truck.
The City Commissioners will also discuss the approval or disapproval of Professional Services Contract between the City of Woodward and Michael S. Bates, Labor Relations Consulting Services of Tulsa.
