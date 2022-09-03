The Woodward County Commissioners have a short agenda scheduled for their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The meeting is on Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday. It will start at 6 p.m. in the courthouse.
Commissioners will look at offer letters for the Sharon Road EW-51, State Job #28460(04) project. Another item on the agenda is for Circuit Engineering District # 8 Material Request Forms for all 3 Woodward Districts.
Commissioners will get a weekly update on grants along with the discussion with county officers/ Emergency Management Director and approve the monthly reports of officers.
Verification of the Certificate of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Urban Farmaceuticals LLC 9 in District No. 2 is on the agenda.
Also on the agenda is a resolution declaring a 2007 John Deer motor grader as surplus and to be sold for auction.
Resolution R-22-52 is the Declaration of Surplus of a 2007 John Deere 770D Motor Grader District #2 to be sold at a sealed bid.
Woodward City Commission and Municipal Authority will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at city hall.
Items on agenda include:
- Consider and take action on first amendment to lease agreement between the City of Woodward, Woodward Municipal Authority and Advanced 4 Solutions, Inc. This is to reduce the monthly sum of rent due to maintenance, repair and improvement projects delayed and are not able to provide access to the entire property. The sum shall revert on Jan. 1, 2023.
- Adoption of Ordinance No. 1728 amending “Solid Waste” and “Tree Limb or Tree Trimming Disposal”. This amends 50.05 (c) concerning commercial/professional tree trimming services.
- Adoption of Ordinance No. 1729 amending “Wastewater” and “Sewer Rates”. This amends 51.02 (B) to include averaging. The monthly sanitary sewer charges, not including industrial waste, for customers inside the city’s corporate boundaries, shall be based on the average monthly consumption in increments of 1,000 gallons for the months of October through March of the preceding year. Billing shall adjust for the averaging to begin with the May billing cycle of each year.
- Adoption of a resolution electing to participate in the “Distributors Oklahoma Settlement” in the Statewide Opioid Litigation as agreed by the attorney general.
The settlement will result in payments over time to certain cities and counties identified as “Primary Subdivisions.” Woodward is one of those subdivisions and has the option to participate in the settlement which will result in periodic payments to the city.
- Two resolutions declaring items as surplus.
- A resolution accepting the State of Oklahoma 911 Management Authority Grant Application. This will allow the Woodward County E-911 to apply for grant funds through Oklahoma 911 Management Authority for Instructional and Frontline Dispatch Training.
The agenda for the Woodward Municipal Authority includes setting “Trash Off Day” on Sept. 24, and to renew the lease agreement with the Woodward Golf and Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.