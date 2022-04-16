Woodward County Commissioners will hold their weekly meeting Monday in the basement of the courthouse starting at 10 a.m.
With the changing of the opening sealed bids time moved to 10 a.m., this week’s first sealed bid to be opened is B-22-9 six month countywide Gyp Rock.
Resolution R-22-22 is to discuss extending the Woodward County burn ban through April 25th.
Rhonda Custer with Stock Exchange Bank will visit with the Commissioners concerning Lease Purchase 2022 E-1 Freightliner Tanker for Woodward Fire Department.
The Renewal of Certificate of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Driftin N Dreamin Pharms track of land NW ¼ Section 34 T22N R20W District #3 (30.66 acres) is on the agenda.
American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allocated funds to counties to be used to replace lost public sector revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic whereas counties may use the Fiscal Recovery Funds under Sections 602 c (1) C or 603 (1) C will be Resolution R-22-24. Hiring Civicus Group for grant underwriting services for Woodward County will be discussed as well.
An Interlocal Agreement between Woodward County Commissioners and the Town of Mooreland and the Agreement between Commissioners and Mooreland Public Schools, both for July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023 are on the agenda.
The Transfer of Appropriations out of Fire Prevention Capital Outlay into Maintenance and Operation is also on the agenda.
Woodward City Commissioners will have their meeting Monday at 7 p.m. in the commission room at city hall.
Commissioners will consider adding Woodward Municipal Authority as a Co-Applicant to the Woodward EDA Grant Project No. 08-79-05367 relative to the Woodward Airpark Industrial Building Improvements.
Commissioners will consider several appoints, including:
- Assistant City Manager Michael Jones to the board of directors for Opportunities, Inc.
- Krista Yadon to the Woodward Public Library Board
- Reappointment of Michelle Murray to the Visual Arts Commission
- Reappointment of Johnny Ketcherside of the Board of Adjustment
Approvals of Facility Use Agreements with the Northwest Oklahoma Junior Rodeo Association and Heart of America Youth Rodeo are on the consent docket.
The approval or disapproval of Change Order No. 1 between the City of Woodward an LMC Corporation relative to the Aquatics Pool Renovation is on the action agenda. An additional $15,664.02 is requested due to unforeseen circumstances encountered with the surface. Issues found include the sealing of a crack in the pool that was found during removal of the old plaster and the repairing of the pool slide after finding an issue during removal of the old plaster as well.
