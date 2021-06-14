Woodward County Commissioners have begun the last few meetings with the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America, which has been added to the weekly agenda at the suggestion of District 1 Commissioner Troy White.
It was suggested Monday morning by District 2 Commissioner Clint White that the board add an invocation to each week’s agenda.
“I do think that's great we have the Pledge of Allegiance on the agenda (as) today is Flag Day,” he said. “I would also like to maybe add the invocation. We've also had that as an item for future meetings.”
Certified Master Code Professional Craig Higley spoke to commissioners about assisting the county with inspections and permitting commercial projects.
“I work with multiple jurisdictions throughout the state of Oklahoma,” Higley said. “Anything that the State Fire Marshal would be doing, I could take over 100 percent.”
Higley’s fee schedule would be higher than the State Fire Marshal. His full service inspections include framing, foundations, plumbing, electrical, mechanical and more.
“I would just be more comprehensive in that process than they (State Fire Marshals) would be,” Higley said. “It really just kind of comes down to what level of service and level of inspections and reviews and permitting you guys want.”
If the county contracts with Higley, they could adjust the schedule according to customized needs, excluding agricultural zones from any inspection requirements.
Commissioners visited with Bryan Rowland and Mike Gilbert about the renewal of their certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority business High Bird Farms, NW Passage Industrial Park block 2 lot 2 Section 16 T22N R20W in District 3.
“We appreciate you working on making everybody compliant,” Rowland said.
“It’s good to see that somebody cares,” Gilbert added.
The board approved a land lease with the City of Woodward on approximately 1.36 acres located in Section 31 T23N R20W behind the Woodward County Event Center.
“$100 For 100 years. It's $1 a year,” City Manager Shaun Barnett said. “This will give some options on that east end to expand that gate a little bit wider.”
According to Barnett, it's a pretty tight gate. Hopefully two vehicles will be able to pass through instead of just a single vehicle.
I want to thank the City of Woodward for this,” said District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt. “It’ll definitely help everyone out.”
Woodward County Event Center & Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer reported trouble with the air conditioning units.
“We are having an issue right now with our air conditioning units and the power that's going into those, It's too much for what they're rated for,” Poer said. “We've been in contact with OG&E, they're not willing at this point to turn it down any.”
Poer suggested a letter from commissioners might convince OG&E since they won’t listen to her and the technician.
“There was a technician out there who literally watched a thermostat burn up,” Poer said. “It says right there on those units that it’s only supposed to have so much coming in and they're way above what that is.”
Sheriff Kevin Mitchell brought up several issues with wording in the county handbook needing corrected. Random drug testing for volunteer fire fighters was a question that came up, which may need to go through the District Attorney and auditor.
One sealed bid was opened from Dustin Donley Construction Services for an extension of a pipe cross drain project over Doe Creak at Lat. N 36.57941 Long W-99.15687 degrees 77N160E0300000 in District 1. The bid of $151,720 was tabled to compare with FEMA funding received.
“I’m quite certain that I didn't receive anything close to that in FEMA funding,” Troy White said. “So, I’d like to table for research on the funding provided by the federal government for comparison.”
Commissioners approved payment option 1, pay in full, for ACCO workers compensation insurance.
The board tabled the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) audit review and classification of non-exempt and exempt employees to be discussed and possibly approved by all elected officers when the handbook is finished and approved.
The board approved authorizing the County Treasurer to credit county general accounts the interest monies accrued from county highway funds and using it to pay salary for each commissioner from the fiscal year 2021/2022.
Commissioners approved county-wide contracts for fiscal year 2021/2022.
An interlocal governmental agreement with the City of Woodward was approved for answering of 911 calls for the city and county in fiscal year 2021/2022.
Commissioners approved contracts with Tax Management Associates, Inc. to assist the county in the performance of audits to verify the accuracy of marijuana business taxpayer listings of personal property for ad valorem taxation through June 20, 2021 and for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
