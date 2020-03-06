While there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Oklahoma as of Thursday, the state is beginning to see its effects in the form of gas prices.
According to AAA Oklahoma Spokesperson Leslie Gamble, Oklahoma saw a seven cent decrease on average this week as compared to last week.
Fear of the coronavirus has slowed travel, decreasing the demand for crude oil.
“This effect on crude oil prices is really being impacted by the virus and the threat that people are concerned about,” Gamble said.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is currently meeting in Vienna, where the cartel has tentatively agreed to reduce crude output by an additional 1.5 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020, according to a press release from AAA.
The press release goes on to say that the move could help lift crude oil prices by limiting supply as the impact of the coronavirus decreases global crude demand.
The OPEC deal is contingent on Russia, and other major crude producers signing up to reduce output, however as of Thursday afternoon, Russia has not formal agreed to the deal, according to Gamble.
