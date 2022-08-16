Oklahoma State Climatologist Gary McManus promises Tuesday was the last really hot day of 2022.
“A couple of merely hot days to end the week,” McManus said. “Then see successive cold fronts every few days that knock the summer heat back a peg or three.”
The National Weather Service US Hazards Outlook shows risk of heavy rain over the next three to seven days.
“So we go from almost no rain over the last 66 days in parts of the state to the possible upcoming dangers of excessive rainfalls directly after drought, when the ground is baked hard and water tends to just run off into flash flood situations,” he said.
This year, portions of Northwest Oklahoma have received only about 50 percent of the normal rainfall for June through August, according to Mesonet maps.
“Three or four successive fronts that are being forecast for the next couple of weeks that appear to drive a nail into the coffin of our summer heat wave and possibly do deadly damage to our runaway flash drought,” McManus explained. “So not only are we looking at some widespread rain and relief this weekend into early next week, but this mild and wet spell should extend well into next week and possibly beyond.”
