The Woodward County Commissioners took care of a number of items at their weekly meeting Monday morning.
The selection of Smith-Roberts Land Services, Inc for Turnkey Service for Woodward County District 2 Project – paving a street in Sharon - with CIRB funds was on the agenda.
The discussion included Chris Belford with Smith-Roberts and Donny Head with CED8 regarding the contract. Items in question were the temporary construction easements and what that specifically means per this project.
Belford said, “for example, the proposed roadway line goes twenty foot into a driveway, we’ll asphalt the driveway to that right of way line to basically match the road.”
Head also explained another instance, “a temporary construction easement would be for a drainage path. If the path is pretty much up to the right of way line, the contractor can’t go beyond that line to work at the end of the path. With TCE, they can work at the end of the drainage pipe.”
Commissioners approved Smith-Roberts Land Services for the project.
The Bridge Inspection Invoice from CED & Consultant Contract for all three districts was approved.
The renewal of Certificate of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority 43718 Ventures LLC 270 Industrial Park South Section 15 T22N R20W Blk 1 Lots 24,25,26 & 27 was approved for District 3.
An interlocal agreement between the commission and the Town of Sharon was approved.
The application for temporary appropriations for Woodward County General for Fiscal Year 2022/2023 was approved.
Britton, Kuykendall & Miller is the CPA firm approved in preparation of financial statements, estimate of needs and publication sheet for Woodward County for fiscal year 2022-2023.
The contract between Canadian County Juvenile Detention and Woodward County Board of County Commissioners for services at Canadian County Juvenile Detention Center July 1,2022 through June 30, 2023 at $36 per child per day was approved. The item had been tabled at an earlier meeting.
There will also be a special commission meeting at the Woodward County Event Center Meeting Room 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss grant opportunities and needs for Rural Water Districts within Woodward County with Keith Weber from Civatas Group.
Woodward County Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
