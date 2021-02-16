OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $92.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.
The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $837.6 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $769.7 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $596.9 million, or $1.65 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.59 billion.
Continental Resources shares have increased 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.29, a fall of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.
*****
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $102 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.
The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.
Devon Energy shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed roughly 5%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.87, a decline of 10% in the last 12 months
