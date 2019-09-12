Constitution Week, Sept. 17 through 23, is a good time to reflect on the importance of two significant documents; the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution.
According to the Woodward Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the DAR initiated the observance of Constitution Week in 1955 when they petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17 through 23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitute Week. Congress adopted the resolution and on Aug. 2 of 1956 Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into law.
For the DAR, the celebration has three goals; to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in Sept. 1787; to inform people that the Constitution is the basis of American’s great heritage and the foundation of our way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend, and preserve the Constitution.
During Constitution Week, the DAR works to present educational material to area schools.
“Each high school should have a large poster of the Constitution,” according to the DAR. “This year the Woodward DAR Chapter presented each elementary, middle school, and high school in Dewey, Ellis, Harper, and Woodward counties with information packets for the teachers about Constitution Week.”
The group also purchased 35 books titled “What is the Constitution” that will be given to each elementary school in Dewey, Ellis, Harper, and Woodward counties, and the elementary schools in the Oklahoma Panhandle, according to DAR.
“The Woodward DAR Chapter is encouraging area organizations and businesses to help promote Constitution Week,” according to DAR. “The Woodward DAR Chapter members always enjoy visits to schools to observe some of the wonderful things that students have done for Constitution Week.”
For more information, contact Woodward DAR Chapter Regent Roberta Chance at bchance@pldi.net.
