Oklahoma lawmakers are holding a series of town halls this summer to solicit feedback on congressional redistricting.
“With the loss in population numbers we are seeing in Northwest Oklahoma and the Panhandle, a redistricting meeting held in the heart of Northwest Oklahoma, Guymon or Woodward maybe, would have been what I liked to see,” said Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky, District 61. “While I respect the difficult job it is to juggle diverse interests across the state during this process, having the nearest meeting be five hours away from the further sides of district seems insufficient.”
By law, the Legislature must redraw congressional district boundaries to reflect changes in population every ten years. The meetings are open to anyone who would like to attend with virtual options available as well.
“I’m grateful for the virtual meetings, but with areas of my district still waiting for broadband and better quality connectivity, virtual meetings are not a solution for all,” Patzkowsky said. “The challenges and the diversity of our area are unique, and it will take persistence for urban legislators and leaders to start recognizing and respecting that our needs are a priority.”
All Oklahomans are encouraged to stayed engaged in the redistricting process by contacting their state representative, contacting the House Redistricting Office, or participating in future town halls hosted by the House and Senate. Upcoming town halls to discuss congressional redistricting include:
• Enid, Autry Technology Center on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.
• Tulsa, Tulsa Technology Center, Riverside Campus on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.
• McAlester, Kiamichi Technology Center on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.
• Lawton, City Hall on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.
• Virtual on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.
While the northwest region will be relatively unaffected by congressional redistricting, congressmen are encouraging residents to join the meetings virtually.
“Public involvement and engagement is still possible virtually or by attending any of the other scheduled meetings throughout the state,” said Rep. Mike Dobrinski, District 59. “I would encourage anyone interested to get involved and direct questions or concerns to Chairman Ryan Martinez.”
The agenda for the meetings runs with welcome and introductions, then the redistricting briefing before questions and comments from the public, followed by closing remarks.
“It is nice that all the meetings have been set up for virtual attendance,” Rep. Carl Newton, District 58 said. “But since we live in the heart of the 3rd congressional district, I would feel safe in saying will remain in the 3rd congressional district for another 10 years.”
If you are interested in viewing or attending a meeting, please visit the House Redistricting Website at https://www.okhouse.gov/Publications/Redistricting.aspx to find out more.
