Come have coffee with a game warden at Mark Reichenberger’s Hunter Safety Course and take part in the first ever Best of the West Duck Calling Contest.
This is your golden opportunity to talk to game wardens from around the area regarding any questions you may have or just to get to know them, said Executive Director of Woodward Tourism Rachael Van Horn.
The free hunter safety course is scheduled for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at High Plains Technology Center and the duck calling contest will be at the Woodward Conference Center Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Lunch will be provided at no cost during the safety course.
The hunter safety course is for ages 10 and up. Younger kids can attend but won’t be eligible for the certification. Those that attend the free safety course also receive free entry into the duck calling contest the following day, otherwise registration for the duck calling contest is $15, according to Van Horn.
There will be several prizes to win at the contest for each division. You’ll have the chance to snag fun prizes such as a $100 gift card to Butch’s Guns, duck calls, plaques from Ducks Unlimited, a guided hunt and more.
The events are sponsored by Butch’s Guns, 4T Genetics, and Now or Never Outfitters.
For more information call 580-256-9990.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.