Woodward County Commissioners held their weekly meeting on Tuesday this week due to the Veterans Day holiday.
Two certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority were discussed with the board.
Mark Carter, Gerald Newby and Tyler Grunewald are considering purchasing a tract of land containing 9.99992 acres situated in the W/2 SW/4 of Section 24 T23N R22W for growing Medical Marijuana. They were wanting to confirm zoning for the land. Commissioners acknowledged Metro Area Planning Commission’s (MAPC) designation of the land zoned for industrial use.
There was some confusion regarding zoning within three miles of Woodward city limits. Any county land within three miles of Woodward city limits is under MAPC. Established in 1968, the MAPC is made up of 12 council members, six from the city and six from the county, according to District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt. The MAPC is located at the Woodward City Offices.
Any land outside of the three mile zoning is subject to State Fire Marshal inspection. The county does not have a code enforcer or the means to do inspections and therefore will not be signing the Certificate of Compliance for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). Instead, they have a letter to the OMMA that the County Clerk can sign for potential growers to send in with their certificate.
“I appreciate you guys coming in. I mean, as you probably well know by now, OMMA and the state is not fully functional,” District Attorney Christopher M. Boring said. “The reality is we've got a medical marijuana authority set up in 60 days and they're passing out laws and rules, regulations that… We don’t even have a state certified testing facility, which is required by law.”
Chris Hobbs was also on the agenda to speak with the board about a tract of approximately two acres of land in Industrial Park North Section 15 T22N R20W. He has already been growing Medical Marijuana for about a year and is applying for renewal of his license.
According to Hobbs, the letter they originally sent from the county was rejected because it was not signed by the County Clerk. Commissioners approved for County Clerk Wendy Dunlap to sign the letter for Hobbs to send to OMMA.
The board tabled the letter from Compliance Resource Group designating them as the County’s consortium and third party administrator for drug testing. They are waiting for the consortium to produce the county’s original enrollment documents and a cost estimate of the new plan.
The board approved a request for permit for public service pipeline crossing from IEA Construction LLC for two temporary driveway entrances in District 3 section 25 T24N R20W.
Commissioners approved Jonna Schmidt as retirement and health choice insurance coordinator and Sara Cramer as alternate coordinator.
In addition to regular business, a transfer of appropriations was approved within the general funds due to a budget error in which funds were put in the wrong account.
Sheriff Kevin Mitchell reported the heater went out again over the weekend.
District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson reported Dewey County Rural Water District 3 will be patching a leak south of Mutual across from his district pump station. The road may be closed for about half a day for repairs.
County commissioners meet each Monday at the courthouse.
