Woodward County Commissioners will meet Monday, Dec. 30 for the last meeting of the year. In addition to regular business, the board will consider a contract between the Woodward County Assessor’s office and Eagle View Picometry.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m. in the Woodward County Courthouse.
Commissioners will also consider two certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority in District 3. One is for Mean Green Growers LLC in Section 1 T22N R22W and the other is for L & K Productions in a portion of Section 28 T23N R21W.
Other items are fairly routine including approval of monthly payroll, purchase orders and blanket purchase orders. A discussion with the emergency management director is also part of the agenda.
Sealed bids will also be opened for one year contract for ballots for the County Election Board from Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.