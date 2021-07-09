Woodward County Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting is Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
The board will consider several certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA).
An OMMA renewal application for Whitehead Pharms will be considered for 8.9 acres in Section 36 24N 21W T SE ¼ beginning at the southwest corner of the southeast ¼ N 650 feet, 599.54 feet, south 650 feet, west 599.93 feet to the point of beginning.
Another OMMA renewal will be considered for AC Farms, Incorporation for 161 acres in Section 35 T22N R21W.
An OMMA certificate will be considered for Petal Acres, LLC and Willow Green LLC in a 10 acre track in the SE Section 21 T23N R19W in District 1.
Commissioners will consider tabulation of county-wide six-month bid tabulations for emulsion and grader blades and bolts, opened last week.
The board will consider disposing of recycle station and Pemberton set of forks for District 1.
A revised Emergency, Transportation and Revolving (ETR) Fund Program for District 2 will be considered for EW 51, beginning at NS 208 extending 4 miles to NS 212.
In addition to regular business, Commissioners will consider reviewing interest rates, earnings and maturity dates on county accounts.
After a discussion with county officers, the board will consider a resolution to approve the employee handbook.
Discussion will be held on employee opt-out acceptance for receiving a monthly amount in lieu of the flexible benefit allowance.
An executive session is on the agenda to discuss employee matters.
The board will consider an interlocal agreement with Sharon Mutual Public Schools to provide county owned machinery and equipment needed to make improvements on school property.
Six-month county-wide sealed bids for tires and track-hoe services will be opened.
