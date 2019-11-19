The Woodward Ministerial Alliance has issued an invitation to anyone and everyone to join them for their annual Community Thanksgiving Worship Service.
The service is set for Sunday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 400 Downs Ave.
Karen Rogers, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, will lead the service and Saved By Grace will provide the music.
During the service, Woodward EMS will be honored, according to The Rev. Shannon Davis. Immediately following the service, there will be a Pie Social.
Separate rallies are held for the youth and children during the service, also at the Nazarene Church.
The Alliance will take up an offering to benefit people in need throughout the year in coordination with the local branch of the Salvation Army.
“It’s a great way for the body of Christ in Woodward to come together and thank God for the blessings in our lives,” Davis said.
