Over $230 million will be distributed to 576 municipalities across Oklahoma from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) sometime between Aug. 5 and the following 60 days, according to Mike Fena, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Municipal League.
Fena unleashed a comprehensive guidance update to members of the Northwest Oklahoma Alliance (NwOA) during the July quarterly networking luncheon Tuesday at the Woodward Conference Center.
“In order for us to get this money that has been earmarked for Oklahoma, and to the state, we have to formally request it,” Fena said. “Trying to get the state ready to just hand out CARES Act funding was a monumental task, and it took some of the brightest minds in this state.”
Ten cities in Oklahoma have populations over 50,000. They received their funding directly from the US Treasury. Cities under 50,000 population have been designated as non-entitlement units of local government (NEUs) by the federal government.
After a state has requested ARPA funding, they have 30 days to make a plan to distribute the money, according to Fena.
“You would think handing out money was an easy task,” Fena said. “It was anything but easy.”
Though the US Treasury had 60 days to write the rules for how to distribute the money, Fena said they are still releasing guidance.
“Treasury made the procedure about as clear as mud,” Fena shared. “Every week I get something new.”
Municipalities will receive funding in allotments, half at request and half one year later. They then have until 2024 to spend it and must be finished with any projects associated by the end of 2026, according to Fena.
“The most important change from CARES Act to ARPA, is that they are allowing municipalities to use these dollars for water, wastewater and broadband infrastructure,” Fena pointed out. “The whole idea is public health. And there's nothing more critical in a municipal government than your water, when it comes to public health.”
Fena also pointed out how important broadband is, getting fiber optic telecommunications throughout the state, though he suggested cities and towns not make it their priority.
“I'm telling my cities, fix your infrastructure. And we'll go get the broadband money somewhere else,” Fena said. “There is another pot of money for counties.”
The funding can’t be used for county road improvements so Fena encourages county commissioners to spend their funding on broadband.
“There's gonna be some things you're very familiar with, from CARES Act, public safety salaries and essential employee salaries. You can claim those dollars,” Fena said. “Our public works folks were right there on the frontlines with our public safety officers, so we had we really had to protect them, as well.”
The funding can also be used for tourism, according to Fena.
“Think about the historic things just in this area that you would hate to lose, because people couldn't visit,” Fena prompted. “I think that's smart investment if the city wants to do that to try and save some of their tourism. It's a great investment for your community.
Fena encouraged local towns and cities to start planning now.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for municipal government,” Fena cautioned. “I don't think we'll see another influx of cash like we're about to see.”
Fena stressed that cities and towns are in charge of quality of life.
“Think about how we're going to spend these funds. To enhance our community and make our quality of life better. And change and transform our community,” Fena said. “Think about how powerful home is.”
A home community is where residents raise a family, educate children, worship, fellowship and work, Fena listed.
“We (are) valued by the quality of life that you receive,” Fena said in closing. “And that’s what municipalities do. We provide that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.