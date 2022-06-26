It’s almost time for the Freedom Festivities of July 4th. Here are some of the communities in our area and what day they are celebrating on.
Woodward is celebrating on Monday July 4th at Crystal Beach Park. All day passes are $12 which include mini golf, pedal boats and the Aquatic Center. Register online for the Fishing Derby and the AMBUCS games begin at 9 a.m. Registration for turtle races is at 8 a.m. Panhandle Dirt Band will be performing at the park bandshell at 8:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dark.
Mooreland will be celebrating on Saturday July 2nd at Mooreland City Park. The day will start at 9 a.m. for the kids races followed by kids events. The horseshoe tournament will begin at 9:30 a.m. Family volleyball starts at 10 a.m. along with the cornhole tournament, registration for both is at 8 a.m. The National Anthem is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. followed by live music. Free BBQ will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fireworks display after dark.
hattuck is celebrating on Monday July 4th. Events will consist of contests, turtle races, cornhole tournament, axe throwing, live music and more. Hot dogs and burgers will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Firemen’s BBQ from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Arnett Firefighters Association will be celebrating on Monday July 4th. Kids games will start at 10 a.m. The meal will be at noon and then a kids slip-n-slide and water slide. The cornhole tournament will start at 1 p.m. and the kickball game at the school softball field will be at 6:30 p.m. The annual fireworks show will be after dark at the baseball field.
The Gage Fire Department is celebrating on Monday July 4th and will begin at 10 a.m. with kids games including sack races, coin toss, turtle races and water balloon toss. Lunch is scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. with proceeds going to Fargo-Gage athletics and the silent auction will end at 6:15 p.m. and winners announced at 6:30. You do not need to be present to win. The cornhole tournament is at 1 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks will begin at dark.
Laverne is celebrating all holiday weekend starting on Saturday July 2nd with a golf tournament at 10 a.m. and a softball tournament at 6 p.m. Sunday’s activities start at 1 p.m. The pool is open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The food truck extravaganza begins at 5 p.m. The hot dogs and hot wings eating contest at 7 p.m. Monday begins early at 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. pancake breakfast. The parade starts at 10 a.m. followed by the custom car show at 11 a.m. Food trucks in the park are at noon. Turtle races begin at 1 p.m. Free swimming is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The free BBQ dinner is scheduled for 5 p.m. The flag ceremony is at 7:30 p.m. and kids races at 8 p.m. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Fargo’s July Fest is the following weekend on Saturday July 9th. There is a 5k and 1 mile fun run at 8 a.m. Pre-registration is required to guarantee a t-shirt and the deadline for pre-registration is June 27th. Day of race registration will be at 7:30 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. at the fire department. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and the barbecue lunch will be served from 11 a.m. Games at the park will be following the parade. Hamburger and hot dog dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Card bingo is after dinner and bring a grab bag if you would like to play. Duck races-float will begin after dinner and fireworks at dusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.