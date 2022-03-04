Multiple board and commission meetings are scheduled in Woodward on Monday.
The Woodward County Commissioners will meet at 10 am in the basement of the Courthouse and High Plains Technology Center is scheduled for 5:30 pm in the Board Room at HPTC.
Also, the Woodward Board of Education will gather at 6 p.m. in the school administration board room due to spring break being next week. The City of Woodward and the Woodward Municipal Authority will convene at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers at city hall for their first meeting of the month.
Woodward County Commissioners are set to go over the continuation of the countywide burn ban, National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) Agreement for July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
The Resolution R-22-15 is appointing Donny Thorn to replace Vernie Matt on the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission (MAPC Board) as a Woodward County representative.
R-22-16 is appointing Troy White as a Woodward County representative and for Donny Thorn to serve as an alternate representative to the Northwest Oklahoma Solid Waste Disposal Authority Board for a term of one year ending Dec. 31, 2022.
HPTC will discuss the evaluation and reemployment of certified instructors. review of contracts and normal reports from the previous month.
Woodward Board of Education will consider a resolution determining Building Bonds and designating bond counsel for the issuance of bonds. They will also take action in the absence of the president and/or clerk, to appoint an acting president and/or acting clerk for the School District to execute any and all documents pertaining to setting the maturities, date, time and place of the bond sale. An executive session is also scheduled to review the personnel report.
The City of Woodward will review the lowest and best bid meeting all specifications regarding the re-roofing of the Sports and Recreation Office. City Commissioners will also consider a 10-year lease for maintaining and operating a radio aerial support tower with Amber Hawley.
