Woodward County Commissioners took up a lengthy agenda on Tuesday and approved most of the items presented.
One exception was the decision to table signing a "certificate of substantial completion" for the fairgrounds roofing project until the architect could make a final inspection of the roof. That is expected to be done in time for the next meeting.
A letter was issued on a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to Whispering Creek Farms LLC in District 3.
Commissioners heard a short presentation from David Higginbotham with Risen Son Films of Faith, who is seeking to use one of the courtrooms to film a scene for the group's movie "Expunged." Higginbotham was directed to check with the court clerk's office to find out about courtroom availability.
Otherwise, commissioners approved:
- Monthly reports of officers.
- Monthly report of the treasurer to the state auditor for September.
- Court clerk's records management and preservation monthly report.
- Purchase orders
- 4-week payroll
- Cash fund and estimate of needs and request for appropriations for September
- Maximum monthly highway expenditures for September ($273,330.56 divided equally between the three districts).
- Interlocal agreement with the city for emergency management services
Also approved were requisition and receiving agents for a number of areas. They include:
- General charity juvenile detention: Requisition agents Troy White and Vernie Matt. Receiving agents Jonna Schmidt and Rick Hay
- Mutual fire department: Requisition agents Kevin Mitchell and Rick Hay. Receiving agent Brandon Elwood
- Sharon fire department: Requisition agents Rick Hay and Bill Phillips. Receiving agents Mike Engel and Jim Nielsen
- Fair debt/fairgrounds/fair board: Requisition agents Rick Hay and Bailey Kafka. Receiving agents Steve Hamilton and Thad Howard
- OSU extension: Requisition agent Melanie Matt. Receiving agents Cassie Hood and Cindy Charboneau
- Emergency management: Requisition agents Matt Lehenbauer and Vernie Matt. Receiving agent Rick Hay
- Mooreland fire department: Requisition agents Travis Case and Rick Hay. Receiving agents Jarrad Brittain and Jerimiah Moore
- All fire departments Capitol: Requisition agents Michael Wickware and Rick Hay. Receiving agents Melissa Hobbs and Bill Phillips
- Woodward fire department: Requisition agents Michael Wickware and Rick Hay. Receiving agents Melissa Hobbs and Johnny Edwards
Commissioners approved an adjustment to the county road project in District 2. The project on EW 51 starts at State Highway 34 and goes 5 miles west to NS 201. Total cost of the project is $4,342,111.
Also approved was a resolution disposing of diesel and unleaded pumps for 12,000 gallon tank, reducing inventory amount and new pumps having their own inventory number for District 3.
A transfer of $40,000 from the general use tax into jail use tax was also approved.
