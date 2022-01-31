Woodward County Commissioners met Monday morning. Discussion was held regarding COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Guidelines for the general public according to the current CDC recommendations.
Interim District 3 Commissioner Donny Thorn had some situational questions for the other commissioners and District Attorney Chris Boring. Thorn asked, “if we do put this in our handbook, say a guy works till noon today and he goes home sick. And he sat in the coffee shop or the break room this morning with everybody, are we going to quarantine the whole workforce?”
Commissioner Troy White read the guidelines regarding exposure, “if you are not having symptoms and then it depends on your vaccine status, make sure to wear a well-fitting mask for 5 days and test on the 5th day of exposure. If unable to quarantine, then wear a mask for 10 days. If you have symptoms, stay home. But the problem occurs because at that point in time after exposure, we're forcing them to use their own sick time and they are not sick.”
Boring joined the discussion and said, “the reason for following that too, is that it will allow you guys to make the decision of whether you're going to give them compensation pay for that time other than sick or annual. Because if you don't have a policy in place and you just tell somebody to go home, they don't have any sick leave, then their leave without pay."
Boring said some discretion is being allowed from the state.
"They're allowing employers in the states to pay those individuals even though they're not on the job because you've asked them to go home to protect your other workforce," he said. "So there's a reason as an elected official if you have the discretion to send somebody out with pay or without pay, but you have to have a policy backing that up.
"So you don't have the policy, you're basically sending home a ghost employee. That's what the auditor looks at. I don't want you guys sending people home when we don't have a policy in place and then paying them. That's where the concern comes in. If you've got a policy that says that you've been exposed, I still think that gives you discretion of whether you're going to send them home or stay at work, but with a well-fitting mask per CDC guidelines.”
Clint White’s worry was elected officials not being on the same page as far as giving compensation pay.
Boring said “there is a law that states that it is up to the elected officials discretion per other reasons like disciplinary with or without pay, sick leave, annual leave, this would fall under that as well.”
Clint White’s concern with it being up the discretion is, “consistency and fairness between employees and whether they are paid just with compensation time or using their own sick leave. And also, if employees have sick leave saved up or not. At what point is it leave without pay? Where is that line?”
Commissioners voted to adopt the policy to follow current CDC guideline recommendations but to table the specifics and scenarios section of the policy for next week.
The declaration of Candidacy for Woodward County Fair Association Board of Directors was accepted. Jacoby Dewald for District No. 1 and Michael Todd Stoll for District No. 3 were approved. A declaration for the District No. 2 seat was not turned in by the deadline last Friday. Interested candidates will need to request a meeting with the commissioners.
Along with routine business approvals, the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage application from Frontier Rodeo Company at the Stables Rodeo Arena for Saturday April 23rd was approved for annual use.
Sealed bids for six month countywide Trackhoe Services were opened. Dustin Donley Construction from Mooreland was awarded the contract with the lowest bid of $105/hr.
