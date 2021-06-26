The Woodward County Commission meeting is Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the courthouse. Commissioners will consider a resolution authorizing the County Treasurer to invest available county funds in various financial institutions again this fiscal year. A resolution to approve the employee handbook will be considered as well as a resolution for employees opt-out acceptance for receiving a monthly amount in lieu of the flexible benefit allowance. Commissioners will consider courtroom renovation invoices and insurance payment checks. The board will consider an engagement letter from Britton, Kuykendall & Miller CPAs for preparing financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2021. A few transfers of appropriations will be considered. One is for assessor personal services into assessor maintenance and operation, then two others from visual inspection personal services and part time help into visual inspection maintenance and operation. Commissioners will consider an IT services agreement for the County Assessor with Oklahoma State University’s Center for Local Government Technology (OSU-CLGT) & AF3 Technical Solutions. The board will also consider an OSU-CLGT software license and support agreement with LandMark Software program for the fiscal year 2021/2022. A contract for services will be considered with Visual Lease Services for the County Assessor to inspect and inventory new construction of oil and gas related property. Commissioners will a consider professional legal services contract for the County Assessor with Tisdal & O’Hara, PLLC to represent the county in regard to certain ad valorem tax issues. Fiscal year 2021/2022 contracts for the county health department will be considered. The board will consider a resolution for county road machinery and equipment revolving fund lease renewals for fiscal year 2021/2022. Commissioners will consider a tabled bid for extension of a pipe cross drain project over Doe Creek in District 1 again. Last week, District 1 Commissioner Troy White said he didn’t think he had received enough FEMA funds to cover the projected costs and may send the FEMA money back to the federal government.
The board will also consider the financial statement resale property fund, in addition to regular business.
