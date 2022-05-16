The Woodward County Commissioners decided to continue erring on the side of caution by extending a countywide burn ban another week until May 23.
Multiple lightning strikes starting fires in dry fields over the weekend and a swather that hit a chunk of concrete in the field was enough to start another small fire by Sharon.
“There was no wind that day, so not much burned,” said Sheriff Kevin Mitchell. Commissioner Troy White added, “but also, that’s all it took.”
Commissioners will revisit this topic at next Monday’s meeting with more chances of moisture this week on Tuesday morning and Wednesday night.
The burn ban has been in effect since mid-December and drought conditions remain in the area.
Six month bid for courthouse lawn service was awarded to the low bid by Peak Environment of weekly mowing $105, gopher treatment $50, lawn fertilization $120 and weed spraying $120.
Six month bid for chipping and sealing countywide was awarded to B&H Paving for per mile $4,490. Crack sealing projects were $2.25 a pound.
The discussion regarding the Woodward County Sheriff’s office and the dispatch services with the City of Woodward has been tabled an additional week.
Dr. Tom Lucas is going to meet with each county officer and department head to discuss their needs for grants. He will take a list of potential grants to see what is available to them specific to their department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.