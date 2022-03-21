The Woodward County Burn ban has been extended for the full 14 days until April 4th at the Woodward County Commissioners meeting Monday morning.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer wrote up two different propossals for burn bans to where the Commissioners could decide if they wanted to extend it from zero to 14 days.
“However, I’m not expecting a lot of rain today and we really need to see this amount three to four times a week for a month to be good,” Lehenbauer said.
District 1 Commissioner Troy White asked, “what is the purposed rainfall amount this week?” Lehenbauer replied, “just half an inch and a trace in the morning.” Troy White agreed that it was not enough to lift the ban. “It’s probably prudent to go ahead with the 14 day plan and if rainfall changes significantly, then we can re-address it next Monday,” Troy White said.
The purchase of the 2021- 3000 gallon E-One VMB Tanker from Sourcewell for the Woodward County Fire Department with financing options that were submitted by vendors. Five different options for financing were given. The Commissioners agreed to the option with Stock Exchange Bank for 96 months at 2%.
The state contract purchase of a fire truck for the Mooreland Fire Department was a cash purchase around $50,000. The allocation of Alcoholic Beverage Tax was approved at $19,193.77.
Tom Lucas with High Plains Resource Conservation and Development Council, gave the Commissioners some information regarding a few Rural Development Programs, there is about 46 different programs. Lucas requested commissioners tell him what they are looking for or what your needs are and he can see if there is a program that matches.
Lucas gave the Commissioners a list of commonly used loans in Oklahoma. The Business & Industry Loan guarantees loans for small business mad from local banks and financial institutions, there is no deadline and applications are accepted year-round.
Rural Business Development Grants is a program where non-profits may access funds to help small and emerging businesses with no matching requirements. Deadlines are usually around March 1 and awards are announced by July or August.
Rural Development has several housing programs for both single and multi-families, including a single family direct home loan, water and waste water, emergency community water assistance grants.
