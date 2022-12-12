Woodward County Commissioners, after a brief discussion, voted unanimously on Monday to extend the burn ban at least one more week until Dec. 19.
There was some light rain over the weekend and a chance existed for more Monday night, but no precipitation is in the forecast for the remainder of the week.
Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer noted that humidity is expected to be low and high winds are likely for Tuesday and maybe through Wednesday.
All three commissioners spoke in favor of keeping the ban in place. There are limited exceptions to the burn ban for welding and grilling as long as certain safety conditions are in place.
Commissioners also worked through a number of other items on the agenda including approval of the lease purchase agreement for a 2022 F-250 Ford Pickup for District 2 with financing through The Stock Exchange Bank.
Other items approved included purchase orders, cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for November, maximum monthly highway expenidtures for November, monthly reports, the monthly report from the treasurer and the transfer of $9,000 from the sheriff’s maintenance and operation into sheriff capital outlay.
Commissioners approved a certificate of compliance for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for Business Chairman Farm Inc. in District 3, and a one-year extension of the REAP grant for a project in Rural Water District No. 2.
Bids took up the rest of the meeting.
Commissioners tabled action on the bid for grader blades and bolts for some clarification with one of the bids.
Bids for emulsion (3 bidders) and tires (2 bidders) were tabled for tabulation.
On contract hauling, commissioners granted the bid for belly dump hauling to Dustin Donley Construction and for limestone chip hauling to Pfeifer Construction.
Dustin Donley Construction and Bear Claw Services were selected for trackhoe services as both had the same bid price.
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
