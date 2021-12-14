Woodward County Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a burn ban for Woodward County in an emergency meeting at at the courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.
The decision came after talking with area fire chiefs and Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer.
In a letter to commissioners, Lehenbauer, in consultation with Woodward County Fire Chiefs, requested the emergency meeting to discuss a burn ban due to the exceptional fire weather conditions, drought and fire fuels within the county.
The burn ban covers 14 days and there are some limited exceptions including outdoor welding under certain conditions and outdoor cooking activities, again under certain conditions.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor from Dec. 7, most of Woodward County, indeed most of western Oklahoma, is in a severe drought with some areas in the panhandle under extreme drought.
Also, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet, Woodward County has gone 41 consecutive days with less than 0.10 inches of rainfall. That's the case through most of the area counties and some in the far panhandle and southwestern Oklahoma have seen over 60 days with little measurable rainfall.
A fire weather watch is in effect on Wednesday across much of western Oklahoma and the panhandle counties, according to the Oklahoma Forestry Services.
State officials are urging citizens to be extremely cautious with any outdoor activities that could spark a blaze.
Officials said caution should also be taken when towing trailers to ensure safety chains are not dragging or be able to hit the pavement, which can shower sparks and start fires alone the roadside.
"Simply waiting a few day until conditions improve may mean the difference in catastrophic wildfires that could threaten the safety of the public and firefighters," said Mark Goeller, director of the state forestry services.
The forestry service has stationed fire fighting resources in Guymon, Woodward and Weatherford due to the weather watch.
When conditions might improve is another story. The weather forecast as of Tuesday night did not indicate any precipitation in the Woodward area at least through next Monday. A cold front was expected to drop temperatures closer to normal later in the week.
Eight other counties in Oklahoma have enacted burn fans, including four in the northwest and panhandle - Major, Alfalfa, Texas and Cimarron.
In southern Oklahoma, burn bans have been established in Stephens, Jefferson, Garvin and Coal counties.
Officials with the Oklahoma Forestry Services point out that even if you are in a county that doesn't have a burn ban, outdoor burning is discouraged due to the extreme conditions.
