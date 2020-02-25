“I think it's obvious that we made the right decision switching to Western Plains Youth and Family Services and investing money into our center out there,” District 1 Commissioner Troy White said after the commissioners annual tour of the Woodward County Juvenile Detention Center.
At one point during the tour, Northwest Oklahoma Detention Center Director Brooke Havel broke down in tears explaining how some of the children have reacted to the care they receive. Notes and drawings of appreciation decorated the kitchen where Peggy Purgason was preparing a meal.
According to Havel, the average ACE score of the children that come to the Detention Center is around 6 out of 10. Simple things like offering a t-shirt instead of scrub-top for good behavior or asking a teen what they’d like to be when they grow up have made impressions on kids who have come from rough backgrounds.
At the courthouse Monday morning, Sheriff Kevin Mitchell updated the board on the situation with the jail HVAC system. Insurance has denied the claim because of time and the perception that the leak is from natural settling of the building. The estimate of cost to fix the system is $26,000. County Clerk Wendy Dunlap is going to check to see how the commissioners can contribute out of their accounts to help pay for the needed repairs.
In addition to regular business, the board approved low bids from tabulation of six month bid for county wide road materials which were opened on Feb. 18.
Commissioners approved an application for public service pipeline crossing permit from Select Energy Services for a fresh water line in District 2 Sections 13 and 24 T20N R20W. According to Johnson, this is to re-frack an iodine well north of Vici. He moved to waive the fees so the company can take total liability of the temporary line that will be running about 150 feet. The permit and fee waiver is under the condition that the company has the proper agreements with land owners whose land or entrances will be affected.
