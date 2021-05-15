Woodward County Commissioners meet Monday in the courthouse at 10 a.m. for their weekly meeting.
The board will consider Resolution R-20-60 acknowledging the Governor's recommendation of face protection.
A cooperative agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Wildlife Division will be considered.
Commissioners will consider interlocal agreements with Mooreland Public Schools and Woodward Public Schools No. 1-01.
In addition to regular business, the board will consider the allocation of alcoholic beverage tax.
Sealed bids will be opened for weekly mowing, bagging, edging and flower bed maintenance on the courthouse and surrounding areas to be opened at 10:30 a.m. or later.
Commissioners will consider a resolution regarding accounting procedures for American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The board will hold discussion regarding the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and future expenditures, in addition to any new or unforeseen business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.