Woodward County Commissioners meet Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
The board will consider a resolution for a declaration of surplus for District 2 on several items, including a rock trailer, front end blade, McCullock chainsaw, dump truck, air hydraulic jack, 2-ton floor jack, Honda 5.5 engine, hydraulic bottle jack and a pop machine to be sold at Smith Auction.
In addition to regular business, an appointment of requisition and receiving officers will be considered for the Court Clerk’s office.
Commissioners will consider an appointment of proxy to represent Woodward County Board of Commissioners on the Health Service Foundation.
The board will consider a contract with general contractor Joe D. Hall on the fairgrounds project.
Sealed bids will be opened at 10:30 a.m. or after for county-wide six-month bids for gyp rock.
Commissioners will consider an agreement between District 1 and Diamond Services, as well as any new or unforeseen business.
