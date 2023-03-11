Woodward County Commissioners will take up plenty of items at their weekly meeting on Monday.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the civil defense room of the courthouse.
Officials will open sealed bids for grinding/milling existing asphalt roadway per mile from the junction of CR 209/32 for three miles west to CR 206 and from the junction of CR 209/38 for three miles west to the Boiling Springs Golf Course.
Also on the agenda is a request for a certificate of compliance for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. Cured-Rite is making a location change to a 20-acre tract of land in Section 9, Township 21N Range 20 West.
Commissioners will consider the reappointment of Roger Wagner and Vernon Peck to represent Woodward County on the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Board.
Other agenda items include:
- Cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for March 2023
- Resolution determining maximum monthly expenditures for March
- Purchase orders
- Transfer of appropriations from assessor visual inspection personal services into assessor visual inspection maintenance and operations
- Transfer of appropriations from assessor personal services into assessor capital outlay
Also on the agenda as a weekly update on grants and any possible discussion with county officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.