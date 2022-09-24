The Woodward County Commissioners will be opening a few bids at Monday’s weekly meeting.
- Bid B-22-25 is for the parking lot expansion at the fairgrounds.
- Bid B-22-26 will be for countywide road striping.
- Bid B-22-27 is for countywide fog sealing.
A follow up for the tabled agenda item last week regarding hazard mitigation assistance notice of federal procurement requirements will be discussed.
Commissioners will also consider a couple of transfer of fund matters.
Also on the agenda is the schedule of expenditures of federal awards for fiscal year ending June 2022.
Routine items on the agenda include: monthly payroll, purchase orders, blanket purchase orders and update on grants.
Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
