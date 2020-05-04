Woodward County Commissioners agreed it would be premature to amend the security of the courthouse protective measures and continuity operational plan at this time.
According to Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer, COVID-19 is out of control in Southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle area. Texas County has over 200 virus cases as of Monday morning.
“Protective equipment, supplies, we were told by the state we're not going to get any more from this point forward,” Lehenbauer said. “I see that changing with the way things are going down out here, but it'll be kind of slow going on, equipment. It takes them a couple of weeks to make their mind back up and go back to the way they were in the state. So it'll be a little slower.”
While there is a supply cache available, Lehenbauer said he is trying to be ready in case of a resurgence in the summer, fall or winter. He is looking six to 12 months ahead.
Lehenbauer also presented the board with a courthouse and event venter COVID-19 response reopening plan. It includes summarized plans from each county department, taking into account all CDC and state health guidelines.
“It gives each department leeway to modify that as they need to down the road,” Lehenbauer said. “We are prepared whenever we're ready to reopen.”
Woodward County Treasurer Kim Bowers told commissioners she intends to cancel the June resale for this year. The tax resale involves any real estate for which the county has held a tax lien for two full years (four years of delinquent taxes). A tax resale involves the outright purchase of property on which taxes are delinquent.
District Judge Justin Eilers reported a Supreme Court order has prohibited all jury trials between now and Aug.1, 2020.
“The Judicial Pandemic Advisory Committee has met via Skype, twice now. We're still trying to come up with a game plan for how to reintegrate or reopen the court system,” Eilers said. “We can't have a blanket approach in the court system as far as our reaction or what we do. It's going to have to be accounted for county by county or even a district by district.”
Commissioners approved detention services agreements with Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home and Sac & Fox Nation. The board also approved interlocal agreements with the City of Woodward for community service sentencing program and construct, improve, repair or maintaining streets.
A contract with Western Plains Youth & Family Services administration of Northwest Oklahoma Regional Juvenile Detention Center for the fiscal year 2020/2021 was also approved.
Transfer of appropriations were approved from travel expenses to maintenance and operation for the County Election Board and County Clerk. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, cancellations in normally required school elections have made money available that would have been needed for travel, according to Woodward County Clerk Wendy Dunlap.
In new or unforeseen business, the board gave the go-ahead for Woodward Event Center & Fairgrounds General Manager Bailey Rae Poer to start utilizing the ticket booth window in the front of the event center for people wanting to apply for contracts and make payments. The plexiglas window will allow paperwork to be slid through safely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.