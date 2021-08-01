Because of a full agenda and rising covid cases, the Woodward County Commissioners will be meeting in the larger civil defense room in the basement of the courthouse Monday morning at 10 a.m. Jeff Berend will speak to commissioners regarding a proposed film project on courthouse property. Commissioners will consider five certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from: - Rantian, LLC in NE of NE Section 12 T20N R21W on 40 acres in District 2 - Petal Acres LLC in a tract in Section 21 T23N R19W on 10 Acres in District 1 - Royalty Strainz, LLC in Section 30 T23N R19W on 30.48 acres in District 1 - Red Hills Rolling Co. LLC in Section 1 T23N R17W on 46.12 acres in District 1 - 202783 Ventures, LLC in NE NE Section 12 T20N R21W on 40 acres in District 2 A resolution concerning employee opt-out acceptance receiving a monthly amount in lieu of the flexible benefit allowance will be considered. County officers will meet as well as consider a resolution to approve the county employee handbook, along with meeting with Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma (ACCO) Safety Director Dale Frech. The board will consider a resolution concerning the county road machinery and equipment revolving fund program for fiscal year 2021-2022. Commissioners will consider a resolution for disposing of ESI-50 complete phone system for the County Health Department. The board’s calendar of regularly scheduled meetings for 2022 will be considered. A schedule of expenditures of federal awards, due to the auditor will be considered. The board will consider tabulations of six-month bids for countywide contract hauling. Commissioners will open sealed six-month bids for countywide trackhoe services will be opened.
City of Woodward board of commissioners meets Monday at City Hall at 7 p.m. for their regular meeting.
Commissioners will see a light agenda.
The board will consider facilities use agreements with Woodward Main Street Program Inc., Woodward Community Foundation, Woodward Chamber of Commerce doing business as Crystal Christmas, Woodward Round Up Club and 101 Classic Bowl Foundation, Inc.
Trustees will consider a continuation of a lease agreement with Mewbourne Oil Company.
Commissioners will also consider any new business and reports from the city manager, mayor and/or trustees.
