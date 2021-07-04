Woodward County Commissioners plan to discuss the recent hearing at the state capitol on the closure of William S. Key Correctional Center during the regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday after Independence Day.
The meeting will start at 10 a.m. in the commissioners office at the courthouse.
The board will consider submitting an audit request to Cindy Byrd regarding the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and William S. Key.
Commissioners will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for Petal Acres LLC on a 10 acre track in SE Section 21 T23N R19W District 1.
A Fair Board recommendation concerning insurance benefits for fairgrounds employees will be considered.
The board will review interest rates, earnings and maturity dates on County accounts.
A resolution for disposing of a Bruno handicap chair lift and floor buffer for the courthouse will be considered.
Commissioners will also consider a resolution for disposing of a recycle station and Pemberton set of forks for District 1.
In addition to regular business, the board will consider three county wide six-month sealed bids for emulsion, grader blades and bolts and packer services.
