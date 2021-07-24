Woodward County Commissioners will gather Monday at 10 a.m. for their regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse.
An application for permit public pipeline crossing from Navigator Borger Express LLC oil pipeline in Districts 1 and 2 will be considered for the following sections:
• Sections 3, 4, 5, and 6 in T20N R20W
• Sections 1, 12 and 18 in T20N R21W
• Sections 13, 19 and 10 in T20N R22W
• Sections 8 through 13, 17 and 18 in T21N R17W
• Section 30 T21N R18W
• Sections 25 through 29, 31, 32 and 36 in T21N R19W
• Sections 34, 35 and 36 in T21N R20W
District 2 Commissioner Clint White met with the land director in Fegruary to go over Navigator’s Borger Express Pipeline.
“This pipeline will cross the southern portion of Woodward County and will provide a regional refinery with critical access to crude oil originating from the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub,” Clint White said. “This project will enable the refinery to access greater volumes and more varied types of crude, allowing it more flexibility to provide different refined products to Texas and Oklahoma residents and businesses.”
The Borger Express will directly and indirectly provide significant economic benefits to nearby communities and areas along the pipeline route, according to Clint White.
“The project will be divided into 4 sections, and will be built simultaneously,” Clint White said.
For more information about the project, visit BorgerExpress.com.
The board will consider the OSU contract and budget for fiscal year 2021-2022.
A certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered for Rantian LLC on 40 acres in District 2 at NE of NE Section 12 T20N R21W.
Commissioners will consider the employee insurance opt-out acceptance receiving a monthly amount in lieu of the flexible benefit allowance.
County officers will meet with the board about approving the county employee handbook.
A resolution for depositing donation funds into Mutual Rural Fire Department account for fire fighting equipment will be considered.
The board will consider an application for permit public service pipeline crossing for Woodward Plumbing (pipeline owner Eldon Merklin) in District 2 NS213 and EW49 for a water line.
Holidays for 2022 will be considered.
Commissioners will open sealed bids for six-month contract hauling countywide.
