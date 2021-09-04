Woodward County Commissioners meet for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday after Labor Day in the basement of the courthouse at 10 a.m.
The board will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for 202238 Ventures Quail Acres on 20.45 acres in Track 38 of District 3.
A presentation of the County budget for 2021-2022 will be considered with James Kuykendall, CPA. Afterwards, the board will consider approving it.
Commissioners will consider an updated designated staff for key roles in managing SLFRF reports, including an account administrator, a point of contact and an authorized representative for reporting.
The board will consider the completion of a survey for redistricting, required by State statute.
A transfer of appropriations from general use tax into jail use tax will be considered.
In addition to regular business, Commissioners will consider amended guidelines for COVID-19 for Woodward County.
The board will consider action concerning bridge inspection responsibility by local government for compliance with the National Bridge Inspection Standards.
