Woodward County Commissioners will once again consider possibly amending the COVID-19 security and protective measures and continuity operational plan for the courthouse on Monday morning.
Commissioners will also consider the Nationwide Retirement Solutions, which has a coronavirus related distribution available to participants who otherwise may not be eligible but have been impacted by the virus.
The regularly scheduled meeting will be live streamed on the Ready Woodward Facebook page from the Civil Defense Room of the basement in the courthouse at 10 a.m.
The board will also discuss and consider action about additional funds for the County Jail.
Right-of-Way (ROW) encroachment and road easement agreements will be considered again. Jeffery L. Howard has an unimproved section ROW in Section 8 and 17 T24N R20W in which REW Renewables Americas LLC plans to place a wind tower in the middle of the county easement.
Boiling Springs Wind Farm LLC also has ROW encroachment agreements to be considered for several turbines in that township and range area.
Previously adopted permits for modifications of entrances to windmill sites which were approved on Oct. 21, 2019 with E-On will also be considered now that the company has changed over to RWE.
Commissioners will consider an interlocal governmental agreement with the City of Woodward for the E-911 communications center to handle all Woodward County 911 calls for the fiscal year from July 1, 2020 through June 20, 2021.
The board will consider another interlocal agreement with Woodward Public Schools No. 1-01 within the county for using county-owned machinery and equipment needed to make improvements on school property within the county.
Two certificates of compliance for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered. One is for Inhale USA Farm in District 3 Section 4 T24NR22W and the other is for Royalty Strainz, LLC in District 1 Section 30 T23N R19W on 30.38 acres.
Commissioners will also consider a local government approval for ESG Grant with Paul Fackler with the Crisis Center.
A resolution for disposing of equipment will be considered for a basic EX GIG laptop computer to be junked for the County Assessor’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.