Woodward County Commissioners extended their condolences to Clerk Wendy Dunlap for the passing of her husband, Harvey, who had worked for the county a number of years.
The County Clerk’s office will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday for the funeral, which is at 10 a.m. at the Woodward First Baptist Church.
During discussion with county officers, Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer reported covid numbers have dropped over 10 percent in the past week.
Also during discussion, District 2 Commissioner Clint White asked Woodward County E-911 ENP Director Ben Smith whether Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Association growing facility 911 addresses can be verified. According to Smith, only a few have requested a specific 911 address.
“If there was ever a fire or security issue, I’m concerned that they're not reporting their addresses correctly,” Clint White said.
The board approved a resolution for a declaration of surplus for District 2 on several items, including a rock trailer, front end blade, McCulloch chainsaw, dump truck, air hydraulic jack, 2-ton floor jack, Honda 5.5 engine, hydraulic bottle jack and a pop machine to be sold at Smith Auction.
An appointment of Tammy Roberts and Angie Irvin for requisition officers and Evelyn McAleney and Angelica Chavez as receiving officers for the Court Clerk’s office was approved. This is a correction from last week.
Commissioners approved Clint White an appointment of proxy to represent Woodward County Board of Commissioners on the Health Service Foundation.
The board approved a contract with general contractor Joe D. Hall on the fairgrounds project.
One sealed bid was received, opened and approved for county-wide Six-month bids for gyp rock by Arcosa Specialty Materials (formerly ACG Materials).
Commissioners also approved an agreement between District 1 and Diamond Services for a hauling project for Western Farmers Electric Cooperative to be surveyed by CED before and after. Damages to the 800 feet of road during the project hauling will be reimbursed to the county.
