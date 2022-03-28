The Woodward County Commissioners spoke with Trina Mingus, Woodward County Purchasing Agent, who provided information regarding the visit from APS Fire Co. inspection and correction of the fire panels in the courthouse, jail and sherriff’s department. The bid was to not exceed $3,500 for evaluation of the system and advising for the next step.
“The bill was received today and it was $1,100. They were here for two full days, green tagging and fixing everything,” Mingus said. “Going forward, we have five modules and we have used all five modules. Their recommendation was to upgrade to a ten module panel. So if something were to go wrong with one, you can use the next one in line.”
District 1 Commissioner Troy White suggested tabling the upgrade for further review and the other commissioners agreed.
County Health Department Regional Area Director Terri Salisbury announced her retirement at the end of the month and introduced Ashley Ferguson as the new director.
The commissioners acknowledged State Election Board appointed Connie Wilcox for secretary effective on April 1.
Chris Richardson with Joe D. Hall discussed the security upgrades for the doors, access control on all exterior doors, wiring etc. on a breakdown summary given to the commissioners. The plans and breakdown were tabled for further review and to make some adjustments prior to approval.
Along with routine business approvals, commissioners reviewed the renewal Certificate of Compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Mean Green Growers.
County commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
