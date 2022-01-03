Woodward County Commissioners met the first Monday of 2022 for a short agenda.
After beginning the meeting with an invocation, pledge and initial business, the board elected District 1 Commissioner Troy White as Chairman and District 2 Commissioner Clint White as Co-Chairman for 2022.
The board heard from Event Center General Manager Bailey Rae Kafka about a busy New Year’s weekend at the Fairgrounds. Two stock shows were held over the weekend - the New Year National Sheep and Goat Show followed by the Great Western Shootout Sheep and Goat Show.
Woodward County Fair Board election filing period was approved for Monday, Jan. 24 through Friday, Jan 28 for a seat in District 1, 2 and 3. An election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8th for each seat that has more than one person file.
Commissioners approved an Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) revolving fund equipment purchase by District 2. The revolving fund has a three percent upfront purchase charge with no interest. A 2022 John Deere 772 G motor grader is being purchased for $336,503.88 and a John Deere 333G skid steer with attachments for $153,957.43 for a 96 month term on each.
The board discussed policy and procedures regarding safety sensitive employees and drug testing with District Attorney Christopher M. Boring. The responsibility of payment for assessments and counseling has come into question. No action was taken as the board seeks more information from ACCO about regulations and guidelines.
Three sealed six-month countywide bids were opened by the board for consideration.
For grader blades and bolts, bids from Dub Ross Company and Warren CAT were tabled for tabulation.
For packer services, a bid from Dustin Donley Construction Services, LLC at $75 an hour was accepted as low bid. A bid from Crosstimber Construction Service, LLC was also received for $90 per hour.
For emulsion, Ergon Asphalt was approved as the only bid received.
