The Woodward City Commissioners had a busy evening Monday, starting with the swearing in ceremony of returning commissioners John Brown and John Meinders and new commissioner Hunter Wellman.
Commissioners then elected Tom Fisher as the new Mayor and John Brown is the Mayor Pro-Tem.
Fisher read three proclamations.
One was bringing awareness to motorcyclists. “The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Motorcycle Safety Foundation have named May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Whereas due to their smaller size, motorcycles may easily be overlooked in the traffic flow. Motorists are encouraged to always be aware of motorcycles at an intersection, when performing lane changes on passenger vehicles and or as motorcyclists should always operate the motorcycle in the defensive manner and within the rules of the road. I urge all motor vehicle operators to join in this effort to keep our highways safe.”
Woodward Main Street was the second proclamation. “The City of Woodward is committed to developing environment communities through partnerships with civic
organizations, including the Woodward Main Street program. It has made great strides in recent years to bring more awareness and traffic to our historic downtown. I hereby recognize the accomplishments of the Main Street program and the Woodward Main Street program obtaining full designation as an Oklahoma Main Street program and encourage citizens to continue to support local businesses and the wonderful events this program provides throughout the year.”
The third proclamation was for Ambucs. “The Woodward Ambucs displays a proud record of providing scholarships for training young people as therapists, and various community projects in which they participate in such as providing adaptive equipment. I proclaim May 2022 as National Ambucs Month. I urge all citizens to become more aware of the altruistic service and the wholesome upbuilding of communities.”
All agreements and interlocal agreements were approved. Resolution No. 2022-9 was approved regarding the Revenue Loss Prevention of the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.
Resolution No. 2022-8 declaring certain items of property surplus was adopted. Woodward Police Department has 33 outdated tasers to be refurbished for sale to departments which might not be able to purchase new tasers.
The funds gained from the sale of the surplus tasers can be used toward the purchase of new tasers for the police department.
City Manager Shaun Barnett spoke of last weekend’s events, “Trash off day was Saturday, we got 77 tickets issued which totalled up to 41 tons of garbage taken out to the landfill.
“We hosted Golfer’s Journal Magazine at Boiling Springs Golf Course and 76 golfers were there. They were very impressed with the golf course and the community with their hospitality.”
