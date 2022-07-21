The Woodward County Commissioners voted in an emergency meeting on Thursday to reinstate the burn ban for Woodward County until it will be reevaluated at the weekly meeting on July 25th. This is due to the immediate threat of wildfires that can destroy property, livestock and lives.
“It is expected to get less than a half inch of rain over the next 72 hours, scattered. For the drought, we are at a D1 moderate level in the west, level D2 severe in the central and northern part of the county and the south east is D3 extreme level. There is a front coming in next Wednesday or Thursday, so the six to ten day precipitation looks good,” said Emergency Management Director, Matt Lehenbauer.
Citizens are still able to cook on a grill however no campfires. No agriculture burning unless the details are followed that are listed on the department of Ag website (https://ag.ok.gov/). Fires that were started in surrounding counties this past week were caused by lightning.
