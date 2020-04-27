Woodward County Commissioners heard an update from Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer during their weekly meeting on Monday.
Lehenbauer told Commissioners that Texas County has seen some spread as COVID-19 cases reached over 70 in that county but Woodward County is holding steady.
“Around here we’re still holding, we had numbers go up to two and then drop back to one,” Lehenbauer explained. “They had a patient being treated here, from out of the area so numbers were kind of getting mixed up, because they only count to the home county, the place of residence. So that’s why it dropped again.”
The county is still waiting on a number of test results to return. Lehenbauer mentioned concerns about the status of meat packers as two of the three packers in the state have been impacted.
“So far in this immediate area, we’re holding steady,” Lehenbauer said. “Still overall the state’s seeing a downward trend, a slow downward trend.”
Lehenbauer went on to encourage commissioners to extend the declaration of emergency for Woodward County another 30 days to allow them to apply for FEMA aid if needed. The board made a motion to bring it in-line with the Governor’s three phase plan, expiring June 1st.
“On FEMA, I finished up some lingering projects, and I checked this morning, we’ve got over $700,000 in projects holding that we’re waiting on processing, but we’re all caught up on our end,” Lehenbauer said.
He said he is pushing for them to be finished quickly as more and more states begin filing their paperwork under the federal declaration of emergency. Lehenbauer hopes the completed projects could bring in between $150,000 to $200,000 back to the county.
Lehenbauer also made the recommendation that the county purchase a sanitizing machine like what the Woodward Public School District has loaned to them. It’s a fogging or spraying machine that can sanitize a room in a matter of minutes.
Also discussed was possibly amending the security of the Woodward County courthouse protective measures and continuity operational plan regarding COVID-19. After several questions were posed that did not have immediate answers, commissioners agreed to table the item and allow Lehenbauer to work with county officials to outline some new protocols for opening the courthouse back up to public access.
County Commissioners approved resolution for disposing of two 2015 motor graders, one 2014 motor grader and a 2015 vibratory packer for District 1 followed by a resolution for disposing of 2012, 2013 and 2014 Chevrolet Tahoes for the Woodward County Sheriff's Department.
The board tabled a detention services agreement contracts for fiscal year 2020/2021 with Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home until the contract could be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.
The board approved the allocation of the Alcoholic Beverage Tax totaling almost $19,000, an increase over the previous month, Commissioner for District 1 Troy White noted.
Commissioners acknowledged a routine/fracture critical bridge inspection, NBI 03180 District 3. According to District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt, the Department of Transportation had a company inspect a bridge in Tangier that needs new bolts. Matt said the county did not have permission to enter the easement to replace the bolts.
The board approved the Woodward County Jail monthly report for December 2019 and January and February of 2020, followed by blanket purchase orders, purchase orders, and payroll.
Commissioners approved a resolution directing the County Treasurer to reimburse the County Election Board personal service, part-time help, travel or maintenance and operations general fund account in fiscal year 2020/2021, followed by appointing requisition and receiving agents for the Woodward County Health Department.
District 2 Commissioner Randy Johnson informed the board that his crews had entered private property in Section 7 T21N R19W to improve drainage for a flooded road. Johnson said the flooding had gotten bad enough that if not fixed, the road would have had to be shut down. The problem has since been fixed.
The board had a brief discussion, noting that no bids were submitted on Rural Water District #2 10’ x 10’ well house materials to be located in Section 4 T21N R21W Well #7.
