Woodward City Commissioners met Monday evening in city hall.
Mayor Steve Bogdahn started the meeting with a Proclamation regarding the Crossroads exhibit at the museum.
“It allows us to reflect on Northwest Oklahoma’s history, present and what the future may hold for our community,” Bogdahn said. “The City of Woodward is very committed to helping this city and the Northwest Oklahoma region continue to thrive in a sustainable way that will ensure continued opportunity and growth for all citizens.”
Bogdahn continued, saying “I proclaim Saturday, February 5th,2022 as ‘Crossroads: Change in Rural America Exhibition Day.’ The City of Woodward encourages the citizens to visit the Plains Indians & Pioneers museum during this important Smithsonian exhibit.”
The exhibit runs through March 19 and is free.
Routine items approved were the minutes from the Jan. 18 meeting and facilities use agreement between the City of Woodward and Woodward Round-Up Club.
Concrete bids were for the first half of 2022 were awarded to Kline Materials, Inc.
Bids for street overlay paving improvements were awarded to Circle S. Paving Co.
A water heater went out at the Senior Center and was replaced. It was approved to be disposed of with Resolution 2022-2 declaring certain items of property is no longer needed for city purposes.
Resolution 2022-3 Exhibit “A” and Exhibit “B” declaring items of property as surplus and no longer needed for city purposes, authorizing the sale/disposal thereof from the Woodward Police Department was also approved.
Exhibit “A” is no need to retain the stockpile of 45 cal. ammunition per no longer having 45 ACP handguns. They also have no need for a long-range military sniper rifle. The 338 Lapua sniper rifle and ammunition is not needed.
A list of other firearms and ammunition were also declared as surplus. However the department does have a need for patrol rifles. These rifles and ammunition for their current handguns can be purchased using the funds gained from trading the surplus firearms and ammunition.
Exhibit “B” listed 14 vehicles that have been decommissioned and were deemed surplus equipment and will be turned over to auction.
Commissioners did want to remind the public storm sirens that are not used during winter months when it close to freezing or below because it is hard on the equipment.
The Woodward Municipal Authority met Monday evening as well. Minutes from the Jan. 18 meeting were approved.
Action was taken with the approval of Resolution No. 2022-4 declaring immediate emergency exists and that the immediate outlay of funds in excess of $75,000 is necessary in order to avoid substantial damage to property.
Boiling Springs Golf Course is needing the funds for drilling, completing and housing of a well for irrigation for the course. Commissioners waived the competitive bidding related to the project to address the emergency.
City Manager Shaun Barnett and Jeff Wagner, Boiling Springs Golf Course superintendent, have found Poole’s Backhoe & Irrigation from Arkansas for the work.
“They specialize in irrigation and wet wells for golf courses. However he is only available until the end of the month and his next opening would be next winter. Which puts us in a time crunch, waiting until next winter could run the risk of the well shutting down, we lose the complete irrigation of the golf course and would in turn lose use of the golf course,” Barnett said.
“For that reason it is prudent that we take immediate action to get started and get him approved to go ahead get started installing that well. Jeff is the closest from Arkansas that can work on this specialty piece that is original to the course,” he added.
